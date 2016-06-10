EDWARDSVILLE - The choir camp led by Edwardsville High School choir director Emily Ottwein once again introduced younger students to the future program and refined their skills.

Ottwein said exposing the younger students to her style and the other choir members was probably the top goal of the program.

“We had third- through eighth-graders,” she said. “The high school kids host it. We worked a lot on basic choir fundamentals and taught them songs.”

The fifth- through eighth-graders mastered two songs in three days, she said.

The organizers of the camp selected songs the students would enjoy and it paid dividends.

“I really thought it was important to have the students be able to get names with faces of the high school people,” Ottwein said.

Ottwein said she loves her job as choir director and working in the Edwardsville School District.

“I feel like the most blessed person ever to be in this job,” she said. “This is my dream job.”

