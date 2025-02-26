This weekend offers a delightful variety of events, from creative workshops and live music to community gatherings and culinary experiences, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a full listing of events happening in the area, visit RiverBender Events.

Featured

Join the community in Edwardsville for the exciting Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl! This event will showcase local retailers, restaurants, and service providers offering delicious chocolate-themed specials. Enjoy a variety of activities including a Choco-Lotta-Fun Skate Session at R.P. Lumber Center, a special $3 movie at The Wildey Theatre, and special treats at participating businesses. Come indulge in all things chocolate and support local businesses!

Experience the ultimate chocolate indulgence at Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl at EXO. Guests can enjoy a chocolate fountain bar with an assortment of fresh fruits, cookies, and cakes for dipping. Additionally, EXO will feature limited-time services such as the Chocolate-Covered Raspberry Seasonal Pedicure and the EXO Signature Facial with Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Jelly Mask, creating a luxurious chocolate-themed experience. Don't miss out on this sweet celebration!

Celebrate the vibrant spirit of New Orleans at Mardi Gras at EXO. This event promises a festive atmosphere filled with specialty cocktails, lively entertainment, and traditional Mardi Gras drinks. Join us for an unforgettable night of fun and celebration where you can immerse yourself in the rich culture of Mardi Gras.

Be part of an important conversation at the Finding Jacob: Film Premiere & Speaker Panel at the Lewis and Clark Hatheway Cultural Center in Godfrey. This powerful film focuses on recovery and aims to connect individuals and families affected by addiction. Join us for a resource fair, film screening, and panel discussion to engage in meaningful dialogue and support the recovery community. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

Get ready for a night of fun at GloBingo 2025 hosted by the Troy/Maryville St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. This exciting event will take place at the Tri-Township Activity Center with doors opening at 6:00 PM and bingo starting at 7:00 PM. Enjoy a night filled with over $1000 in cash prizes, food and drink for purchase, and a chance to win great raffle prizes. Make sure to gather your friends for a night of laughter and excitement!

Kick off your Mardi Gras festivities with a night of live music at N4C at the V in Alton. Join Number4Combo for a pre-Mardi Gras celebration filled with festive vibes, great music, and good company. This is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and enjoy the lively atmosphere before Fat Tuesday.

Join Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City for Coffee & Donuts on the first Sunday of each month after the 8:30 a.m. Mass. This is a warm and welcoming opportunity for community members to gather, enjoy delicious coffee and donuts, and connect with one another in fellowship.

Support a great cause at the Stridin' & Survivin' 2025 Spring Vendor & Craft Sip & Shop on March 2nd in Edwardsville. Enjoy an afternoon filled with unique handmade goods from various vendors, while sipping on drinks and supporting cancer research and patient services. With attendance prizes and a special shopping incentive, this event promises to be a rewarding experience for all who attend.

Events on Feb. 28, 2025

Don't miss the delicious offerings at Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out at the Edwardsville American Legion on February 28, 2025, featuring a full menu of seafood favorites!

SSP Wellness Center Workshop: Healthy Living for Older Adults in Alton on February 28, 2025, for a free wellness workshop with expert tips from Dr. Sumit Tiwari.

Be part of the community at the Empty Bowls Lunch and Dinner Event at American Legion Post 199 on February 28, 2025, enjoying various soups while supporting local hunger programs.

Bring the kids to Homeschool Open Gymnastics at the Wood River Rec Center on February 28, 2025, for an hour of fun and engaging gymnastics play!

Participate in the Community & Collaboration meeting at the Salvation Army St. Clair County Corps on February 28, 2025, to help address homelessness in our community.

Experience a magical evening at the Family Wicked Skate in Belleville on February 28, 2025, with themed activities and games for all ages!

Enhance your strength and connection at Yoga Strength at River Bend Yoga in Alton on February 28, 2025, where all levels are welcome to join this dynamic class.

Get your tickets for the 11th Annual 52 Gun Raffle – Early Bird Drawing on February 28, 2025, and enjoy a night of fun and community support!

Bike Night at Ropers at Regal Beagle in Godfrey on February 28, 2025, for an evening filled with live music and great company!

Enjoy a night of live music with Ryan Spriggs at 1818 Chophouse on February 28, 2025, while savoring delicious food and drinks in a welcoming atmosphere.

Test your knowledge of the Star Wars universe at Star Wars Trivia at THE WEINGARTEN on February 28, 2025—bring your team for a night full of fun!

Experience a relaxing evening at the New Moon Sound Bath and Guided Meditation at River Bend Yoga in Alton on February 28, 2025, to promote inner balance and mindfulness.

Join in for a casual Wine club mixer @ Vineyards at Grafton Winery on February 28, 2025, to unwind and connect with fellow wine enthusiasts.

Gather with the community for Gather '25 at The Bridge Church on February 28, 2025, to hear inspiring stories of faith and global mission.

Enjoy a vibrant evening with Lady Luck LIVE at Bakers & Hale on February 28, 2025, featuring high-energy live music and delicious dining!

Don’t miss Flip the Frog Live at Edwardsville Moose Lodge on February 28, 2025, for a night of exhilarating music and fun!

Join the St. Clair Beekeepers Association for their February Meeting at Madison County Farm Bureau on February 28, 2025, to discuss important topics for beekeepers.

Experience a series of inspiring messages at the Revival Services at Grafton Light House United Pentecostal Church from February 28, 2025, dedicated to spiritual growth and worship.

Enjoy a night of live music with South of Sanity (SOS) Live at Copper Fire on February 28, 2025, for a fun-filled evening with friends!

An evening of outstanding local music at Live Music Night Featuring Little Known Fact & Adam Harbison at Old Herald Brewing & Distillery on February 28, 2025.

Don’t miss the high-energy performance of Champagne Fixx Live at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on February 28, 2025, for a night of music and fun!

Be a part of a lively night of music with AmberFade Live at Schmitty’s on February 28, 2025, to enjoy fantastic tunes and good vibes!

Sing along with Jake from State Pharme Live at Dutch Hollow Barn on February 28, 2025, for a night of classic rock and country music!

Don’t miss the musical talents of The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band Live at Sneaky’s Bar & Burger Joint on February 28, 2025, for an evening of bluegrass and country music!

Events on Mar. 1, 2025

Join anglers from across the Midwest for the Twisted Cat Outdoors Catfishing Tournament – Alton, IL, a high-energy, action-packed event at the confluence of the Mississippi, Missouri, and Illinois Rivers on March 1, 2025, where you can test your skills and compete for big rewards.

On the same day, visit the Hearts in Mission Sale at Wesley House Resale Shop in Godfrey, from 8 AM to 12 PM, and support local charities while shopping for great deals.

For those looking to deepen their faith, St. Ambrose invites everyone to attend their Weekly Bible Studies on March 1, 2025, with sessions for men at 8:00 AM and women at 9:30 AM.

Don't miss the Gather '25 event at The Bridge Church, where you can be part of a global movement dedicated to reawakening the Church and inspiring followers to live out the Great Commission on March 1, 2025.

Enhance your grappling skills by attending the Wrestling for BJJ Seminar – Defensive Techniques at Strategic BJJ on March 1, 2025, focusing on defending against takedown attempts.

Bring your little explorers to Knee High Naturalists at The Nature Institute, where children ages 2.5 – 5 can learn about nature through story time, art activities, and outdoor exploration on March 1, 2025.

At Sports Tap, join the Forged Brotherhood MC for their monthly gathering at Iron Saturday Illinois on March 1, 2025, where you can enjoy fellowship over lunch and listen to uplifting words.

Unleash your creativity at the Open Paint Night at Black Crow Designs, where you can craft your own personalized project on March 1, 2025.

Liberty Village of Jerseyville is hosting an Open House on March 1, 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Villas, where you can learn more about their services.

Catch live music with The Double Wide Duo at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air on March 1, 2025, while enjoying great food and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere.

Experience the musical talents of Rogers & Nienhaus during a Live Music event at 300 W Main St in Grafton on March 1, 2025.

Join The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique for a fun and creative Spring & St. Patricks Day Door Hanger Paint Party on March 1, 2025, and make your own beautiful door hanger.

Celebrate Mardi Gras with live music at Mardi Gras Bike Night at Ted’s Motorcycle World on March 1, 2025, featuring the Joe Metzka Band and festive food.

Join the festivities at the Mardi Gras Party at Chez Marilyn on March 1, 2025, with live music and a special Cajun-inspired menu.

Attend the Well Hungarians Live event at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill II on March 1, 2025, for an evening filled with live music and great food.

Enjoy an evening of sweet harmonies at The Graham Band Live at Bakers & Hale on March 1, 2025, featuring a diverse setlist and plenty of fun.

Join the Southwestern Piasa Bird Band for an exciting night of Bird Band Music Bingo on March 1, 2025, where you can test your music knowledge and enjoy prizes.

Dance the night away with the City Heat Band at Alton Moose Lodge 951 on March 1, 2025, featuring great food and cold drinks from 5:30 PM.

Step back in time with the tribute show Beyond the Sea - The Life and Hits of Bobby Darin at Alton Little Theater on March 1 and 2, 2025, celebrating the life and music of a legendary artist.

Events on Mar. 2, 2025

Join Crossed the Line for a Sunday Funday filled with live music, great food, and refreshing drinks at Sunday Funday with Crossed the Line at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air! Enjoy an afternoon of good vibes and fun with friends while soaking in the music.

The EHS Varsity & JV Cheerleaders invite boys and girls in grades K-5 to participate in a fun and engaging cheer clinic at Edwardsville High School Cheerleading Clinic 2025. Participants will learn a new cheer, dance, and jumps, all while being coached by EHS cheerleaders and coaching staff.

Step back in time and relive the magic of the legendary Bobby Darin at Beyond the Sea - The Life and Hits of Bobby Darin at Alton Little Theater on March 1st and 2nd. This captivating tribute brings the life and iconic hits of Bobby Darin to the stage.

Enjoy an afternoon of live music at Live Music Rewind at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, where you can relax and unwind with good company.

Join Tyrannosaurus Wreck, Southern Illinois' favorite step-dad/daughter acoustic duo, for a Sunday Funday on the Bakers & Hale patio at Sunday Funday with Tyrannosaurus Wreck at Bakers & Hale. Enjoy an afternoon of live music featuring the best of the '90s with a mix of '60s and '70s hits.

