INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

2 tablespoons vanilla bean sugar

1 tablespoon Olive Oil Marketplace Chocolate Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar

2 oz heavy cream

1.5 oz vanilla vodka

1 oz white chocolate liqueur

Ice

INSTRUCTIONS

Place a martini glass into the freezer for at least 10 minutes for a chili twist.

Combine the cocoa powder and sugar until mixed. Pour onto a plate or other shallow dish for rimming the glass.

Remove the glass from the freezer, wet the top of the glass and rim it with the cocoa-sugar mix.

Drizzle the inside of the glass with the chocolate raspberry balsamic.

In a shaker, combine the heavy cream, vanilla vodka and chocolate liqueur. Add ice to the shaker. Shake and strain the cocktail into prepared martini glass. Garnish with a little cocoa powder and indulge.

Print Recipe| OliveOilMarketplace.com/Recipes

Use Coupon Code OLIVEYOU15 to Save 15% on the Sweetheart Meal Bundle offered by Olive Oil Marketplace

About Olive Oil Marketplace

If you’re a Foodie then you need to check out @OliveOilMarketplace Alton / Belleville.

Visit us at our Olive Oil Tasting Room & Retail Store in historic vibrant Downtown Alton IL, located on 3rd street. Taste them individually or explore the perfect pairings of oils & vinegars while tapping into the expertise of our friendly staff. They are always happy to share their favorite tips and recipes, as well as complimentary tastings of our Premium 100% cold-pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oils and Balsamic Vinegars.

In addition to the Oils and Balsamics, our store is packed with a variety of handmade Flavored Pastas, Seasonings and Rubs, Sauces, Gourmet Flavored Coffee, Loose Teas, Kitchen & Grilling Gadgets, and unique gift ideas with new products arriving often to elevate your dining experience and find the perfect gift for those you hold close to your heart!

Cooking with this much flavor makes every bite better! You’ll leave our shop with loads of fun, healthy & creative ways to introduce new, fun, healthy dishes to your culinary exploration. Visit us today to "Experience the Quality and Taste the Difference!"

