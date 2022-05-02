ALTON - Marquette Catholic basketball standout has decided on McKendree University as a place to continue her career on the hardwoods and studies. She plans to focus on biology/nursing at McKendree and feels it is a perfect place for her in the fall.

"I chose this college because they gave me a great scholarship and because I connected great with the players and the coaches," she said.

White was also a top-notch member of the Explorers' girls volleyball team.

Some of her honors this season were as follows:

She was on the all-tourney team for the Lady Hawk Invite, the all-tourney team for the Benton Christmas tournament, and was nominated for the Gallatin Player of the Year honor.

"Marquette has prepared me academically, but also has prepared me to further my career in basketball," she said.

