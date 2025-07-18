EAST ST. LOUIS — A Chinese national has been federally charged for allegedly impersonating a federal agent and defrauding a Belleville senior of more than $70,000, according to authorities.

Zhigang Lian, 42, a lawful resident of La Puente, Calif., was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud. The charges stem from an impostor scam targeting a 76-year-old Belleville resident.

Lian faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 if convicted. The investigation involved cooperation between the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Group Special Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoe Gross.

Court documents detail that on June 13, 2025, the victim received a text message claiming to be from Apple, alerting them to a suspicious $258 transaction. When the victim called to dispute the charge, they were drawn into conversations with scammers.

The victim was later referred to a supposed Federal Trade Commission representative and then to another conspirator posing as a federal agent. This individual falsely informed the victim that their identity had been stolen and advised them to withdraw all funds to safeguard their assets.

Following this, the victim withdrew $25,000 and gave it to a conspirator on June 17, 2025. Lian allegedly posed as a federal agent to collect an additional $45,000 from the victim on July 1, 2025, after which Illinois State Police officers arrested him.

“Federal authorities will never call to demand your personal or financial information over the phone, notify you that you’re a victim of identity theft, ask you to send cryptocurrency or travel to your home to pick up money,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said. “Scammers are preying on vulnerable victims through imposter scams, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office is using its full legal authority to hold offenders accountable.”

Acting Resident Agent in Charge David Bolin of the U.S. Secret Service’s Springfield Resident Office emphasized the evolving nature of fraud schemes targeting elderly individuals and urged the public to remain cautious. “If someone randomly contacts you and asks for money, do not give it to them and contact the proper authorities if they are persistent,” he said.

Ruth Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, highlighted the agency’s role in combating mail-related fraud. “Postal Inspectors investigate fraudsters who utilize the U.S. Mail to perpetuate financial schemes to defraud others to enrich themselves. Postal Inspectors seek justice for victims including those most vulnerable,” Mendonça said.

An indictment is a formal charge and does not imply guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

