ST. LOUIS - The Chinese lantern festival, Animals Aglow presented by Wells Fargo is returning to illuminate the Saint Louis Zoo for its second year running with dozens of new, towering lanterns and light displays.

Animals Aglow celebrates the culture, art, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals celebrated in China for centuries. During the nighttime festival’s first year in 2024, more than 131,000 guests bought tickets to enjoy larger-than-life lanterns in the shape of plants, wildlife and mythical creatures.

Animals Aglow is returning with nearly all-new lanterns this year. Guests will enjoy more than 60 glowing displays, nightly cultural performances and specialty food and beverage available for purchase.

This year’s festival celebrates wildlife from three regions—Africa, South America and The Arctic—and will feature a section dedicated to traditional Chinese lanterns and folklore.

Displays this year include:

A nearly 100-foot-long tunnel made up of traditional Chinese lanterns

A towering interactive beehive lantern topped with giant hummingbirds

Lanterns depicting the 12 Chinese Zodiac signs

Interactive displays include glowing xylophone lanterns, light-up see-saws and a “starry night” walk-through tunnel in the style of Vincent Van Gogh.

Animals Aglow is created in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., an international event design and manufacturing company headquartered in Zigong, Sichuan, China. Artisans with Tianyu make the lanterns by hand by weaving thousands of LED lights over metal frames before covering them in colorful silks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Event dates and ticket prices:

Animals Aglow will be open 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays from March 12 to May 11. Hours are extended to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, April 18-May 10. Closed on Sunday, April 6.

The festival will include two Sensory-Friendly Nights (March 23 and April 9) that will feature a smaller attendance capacity and accommodations for people with sensory sensitivities.

Tickets can be purchased online at stzoo.org/animalsaglow.

Tickets to Animals Aglow include admission to nightly Chinese cultural performances.

The event will feature traditional handicrafts and Asian food specials for purchase. Guests can also ride the Emerson Zooline Railroad, experience the Mary Ann Lee Conservation Carousel or try the Wild Explorer Virtual Reality Experience during Animals Aglow (separate fees).

Note: Animals will not be viewable, and no animal buildings will be open during this event.

For more information, visit stlzoo.org/animals-aglow

Parking is free on both Zoo parking lots during the event. Lots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The Zoo will close to the public at 5 p.m. Doors reopen at 6:30 p.m. for the event.

Sponsors

Animals Aglow is sponsored by Wells Fargo, Washington University in St. Louis, Mid America Chevy Dealers, and The Goddard School.

More like this: