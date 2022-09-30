ALTON - The Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off is returning to Alton from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. The cook-off will be held in the Argosy Casino parking lot, located at 1 Piasa St., and will feature live music and cash prizes.

Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, said her organization is looking forward to seeing local chefs return to the riverfront.

“The Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off is a fiery competition that encourages local chili chefs (both amateur & professional) to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories,” McGibany said. “We are excited to bring the cook-off back to Alton's beautiful riverfront this year!”

Tickets are $10 per adult or $5 for kids 12 and under, and it costs $25 to register a team for the Chili Cook-Off.

The “people’s choice” winner of the Chili Cook-Off will take home the coveted “Silver Ladle,” and there are $100 cash prizes for five different categories. More information about the categories and teams that have registered so far is available on the Alton Main Street website.

Live music will be performed by Big George Jr. and the NGK Band.

McGibany said the event has been a long-standing tradition in the community.

“Altonians have enjoyed this delicious fundraiser for over 30 years, and the event has been coordinated by a number of organizations,” McGibany said. “Alton Main Street was asked to take it over in 2013, so this is the 10th time that our organization has presented the event.”

To register your team and learn more about the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, visit the Alton Main Street website.

