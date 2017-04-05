On April 6, Children’s Advocacy Centers of Illinois (CACI) will host a Legislative Day at the Illinois State Capitol. An information session for press will be held in Room 010 at 12:30pm. DCFS Director George Sheldon; Senator Julie Morrison, Senator Scott Bennett, Representative Michelle Mussman, CACI Executive Director Billie Larkin will be speaking on behalf of Illinois CACs.

“1 in 10 children will experience sexual abuse before their 18 birthday,” said Billie Larkin, CACI Executive Director. “Children’s Advocacy Centers give children in Illinois a voice and the help they need to heal.”

“April is recognized across the country as Child Abuse Prevention Month to encourage communities to play an active role in preventing child abuse and neglect by getting involved to stop it and to report it,” says DCFS Director George Sheldon. “I would like to encourage people to get involved in a child’s life in a positive way by becoming a mentor or helping out a family member who may need a break from their children for an hour or two. Together, as a community, we can help prevent child abuse, but more importantly we can work to stop it. If you see something, say something.”