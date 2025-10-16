GRAFTON — Pere Marquette State Park hosted a well-attended Fishing and Owl Night program recently, combining outdoor education and nighttime exploration for families and children.

The event, which has been running for about 35 years, offers participants the opportunity to learn about fishing, owls, and the experience of being in the woods after dark. Scott Isringhausen, the park’s urban fishing coordinator with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, described the evening as “definitely one of the most successful ones we have ever had.” He also describes the event as "one of his favorite times of the year at the park."

This year's program began at 5:30 p.m. at the Pere Marquette educational pond with a session on fish and fishing. Following the presentation, children fished at the bluegill pond adjacent to the visitor center, where some of the kids caught over 20 fish individually," he said.

"I think they all caught at least 10 fish or more," Isringhausen added. "The fish are released after being caught during the event. At 7:30 that night, participants attended a program focused on owls and other nighttime creatures before embarking on a roughly two-mile night hike, which included some uphill terrain. During the hike, attendees heard the calls of about six different owls."

Article continues after sponsor message

"The program is free and open to the public, providing a rare chance for many participants to enjoy a nighttime hike and learn about wildlife in the park at no cost," Isringhausen continued. "The evening concluded with a hot dog and marshmallow roast, and refreshments were provided."

Isringhausen emphasized the unique nature of the event, noting that “most people never have a chance to do something like this for free and get to hike at night.”

The combination of fishing, wildlife education, and night hiking continues to draw interest and support at Pere Marquette State Park.

More like this: