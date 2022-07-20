Kreative Kids Learning Center Makes Groundbreaking Announcement

GODFREY - Kreative Kids Learning Center announced with great excitement on Wednesday the purchase of the former Alvereita Beauty College facility at 3050 Godfrey Road to serve as their new location in fall 2022.

Kreative Kids Learning Center, currently located at 121 West Elm St., Alton, has provided quality early childhood education and care for children and families in the Riverbend region for 52 years. Looking forward to the next 50 years, the Center’s new property will undergo extensive renovations to become a state-of-the-art childcare facility under the direction of general contractor Brad Jun, Jun Construction.

"This is a pretty exciting day in our history," Keith Neuber of Kreative Kids said. "We have been blessed to be at a couple different locations. The Alton School District housed us for several years and we are thankful. For the past five years, we have been searching for a place to call our own. It has been a long struggle, it is hard to find an existing space that meets our plumbing and playground space needs. The new building had plumbing everywhere because it was formerly a beauty college and also a lot of space with two acres and it provides us an opportunity to expand."

By October 2022, Kreative Kids will have a new building. Jun Construction has done an outstanding job to date as general contractor for the new property, Niebur said.

Terra Stewart, Kreative Kids Board president, said: "When I joined the board, I just wanted to help the kids. We feel we help many kids get a start to a better life. I thank everybody here for having a hand in this, knowing we are bettering the community and the next generation."

Kreative Kids supporters in attendance were:

Amy Elik, State Representative

Mike McCormick, Mayor – Godfrey, Illinois

John Keller, President – Riverbend Growth Association

Brad Jun – Jun Construction

Steve Thompson – Carrollton Bank

Matt Horn – Landmark Realty

Zeke Jabusch – North Alton/Godfrey Business Council

Terra Stewart, Paul Barbary, John Cunningham – Board Members

The facility, which will be designed to serve approximately 100 children, is scheduled to have renovations completed by mid-fall, 2022. The Center’s Board of Directors is currently working to secure community support to assist in financing the needed renovations.

The Board of Directors is grateful for the many individuals and businesses that supported the Center’s effort to acquire this facility including; the City of Godfrey Realtor, Matt Horn, Carrolton Bank which financed the purchase, local business councils and the Alton Community Unit 11 Schools who have been an outstanding partner in housing the Center’s services for the last 20 years.

Kreative Kids Learning Center is a community not-for-profit serving children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old with before and after school care and a full-day summer school age program. The Center serves families from diverse economic and social backgrounds.

The Center is recognized by the Illinois State Quality Rating System as a Silver Circle of Quality rated Center.

The first words in the Center’s mission statement are that “Children always come first.”

"This all came together because of the community," Neuber said.

For additional information contact Keith Neuber at 618-467-0630 or via email at Kreativekids121@gmail.com

