EAST ALTON – The Swarovski Waterschool USA program at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?) invites children ages 10-12 to participate in a free, one-week global education program about water, sanitation, hygiene and the environment.

Participants will learn about water in the human body, the water cycle, drinking water filtration, water conservation, global water issues, watersheds and healthy streams. Students will also be able to paddle the Missouri River in voyager canoes, explore a local stream and complete a stewardship project.

“I am delighted to help be a part of the second year of our summer camp series, Camp Waterschool,” NGRREC Waterschool Educator Corrine O’Brien said. “We hope that through this intimate camp setting we will inspire children to connect with our local waterways while building environmental stewards.”

All camps will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Parents can choose one of several camp offerings:

June 10-14: East St. Louis Higher Education Center, East St. Louis, Illinois

June 17-21: NGRREC Field Station, East Alton, Illinois

July 8-12: NGRREC Field Station, East Alton, Illinois

Article continues after sponsor message

Lunch will also be provided at no cost during all camps. Participants will be required to bring their own lunches, if none of the options work. Lunch options will be discussed during registration.

Parents wanting to sign up their kids for the camp in East St. Louis can go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/CampWS19. For the camps at NGRREC, parents should call (618) 468-5701 to enroll their children.

The registration deadline for the camps at NGRREC is May 28, and the deadline to register for the camp in East St. Louis is June 21. Those with questions can contact O’Brien at coobrien@lc.edu.

Swarovski Waterschool

Founded in 2000 and situated in seven countries within watershed areas of the Danube, Ganges, Yangtze, Nile, Amazon, Chao Praya and Mississippi rivers, the Swarovski Waterschool program has taught more than 500,000 children, using nearly 10,000 specially trained teachers at more than 2,400 public schools. The program offers an educational learning experience revolving around the topic of water, targeting children typically aged 8 to 18. Improving access to safe, reliable water and adequate sanitation at schools are additional key areas which are integrated in the framework. Through the Swarovski Waterschool program, students develop a lifelong passion for the subject, making them ideal ambassadors to influence entire families and their communities. For more information, visit

www.swarovskiwaterschool.com.

More like this: