ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - Monday, January 10, 2022, will be a day that Corey Williams will not soon forget. On this day, Corey assumed the responsibility as Chief of the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District, a role that he only dreamed of as a young boy.

It all began with Fire Safety Week when Williams was in elementary school. You know, that week where firefighters visit the schools in great big red, yellow and green firetrucks. It’s where children learn about the Great Chicago Fire and Mrs. O’Leary’s clumsy cow. It’s observed not with festivities, but in a way that keeps the public informed about the importance of fire prevention – and that’s exactly what these simple firetruck visits to an elementary school did for Corey Williams. He was enthralled with the equipment, the sirens, and the men, and at a very tender age, he was hooked.

Just three days out of high school, Corey decided to dedicate his life to others by joining the Rosewood Heights Fire Department. He quickly moved up the ranks and last night, during a moving pinning ceremony, became Chief of that department.

The Firefighter’s Creed was posted on the wall of the department along with pictures of heroic men putting their own lives on hold – at risk- for others. It was apparent after listening to him speak that Corey held every characteristic needed to hold the title of Chief. Corey Williams embodies the spirit behind the Firefighter’s Creed. He is a model citizen in his community, he is devoted to duty and sacrifice of self and he places the needs of those he serves above his own. He helps others with no expectation of reward or recognition and he serves despite personal costs or risks. He is noble and altruistic.

No one knows better what a sacrifice Corey makes each day than his wife Trese. She watches him stumble out of bed at the first sound of the fire scanner, regardless of how cold the evening is. She watches him eat a leftover Thanksgiving dinner while others are onto dessert because he just finished with a fire call, and she knows what it’s like to sit by her phone waiting for a text saying everything is okay.

While listening to Corey’s acceptance comments, it was obvious that he and his wife are a true team, both devoted to their community, both willing to sacrifice for the safety of others. “My wife Trese has been so supportive of me all these years. Without her strong support, this doesn’t work,” shared Chief Williams.

At the end of the Firefighter’s Creed, it says, I shall sell my life dearly to my enemy fire but give it freely to rescue those in peril. With God’s help, I shall endeavor to be one of His noblest Word. The small town of Rosewood Heights will be well served with Chief Corey Williams at the helm.

