CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — A 12-year-old child was injured Monday night, July 14, 2025, after a bullet passed through an apartment at Greystone Apartments in Cahokia Heights, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Cahokia Heights Police Department. The bullet struck the child inside the apartment.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The child was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and was reported to be in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, with authorities pursuing multiple leads and persons of interest, the Cahokia Heights Police said.

More like this:

Two Dead in Late Night Crash at Ruby Lane and Illinois Route 3
Yesterday
Nathan T. Smith Sentenced to 40 Years for 2022 O’Fallon Murder
May 8, 2025
Jarrot Mansion In St. Clair County Welcomes Visitors July 12 for Bastille Celebration
Jul 7, 2025
Two Women Arrested in Death of 18-Year-Old Foster Child
Jun 23, 2025
Fairview Heights Man Charged With Disseminating Child Pornography
May 24, 2025

 