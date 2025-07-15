CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — A 12-year-old child was injured Monday night, July 14, 2025, after a bullet passed through an apartment at Greystone Apartments in Cahokia Heights, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Cahokia Heights Police Department. The bullet struck the child inside the apartment.

The child was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and was reported to be in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, with authorities pursuing multiple leads and persons of interest, the Cahokia Heights Police said.

