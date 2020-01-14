NORTH ST LOUIS COUNTY - On January 13, 2020, at approximately 8:33 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 10100 block of Duke Drive for a call for service of a shooting into a dwelling.

Upon arrival, officers located a baby that was the victim. He is a male between 12 to 18 months old. He was found to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound. The young child was conveyed to a local hospital for life-saving treatment. He remains there in critical condition.

The investigation thus far has revealed the child was in a bedroom of the residence when unknown suspect(s) fired approximately two gunshots into the home from the outside. The suspect(s) fled the scene by unknown means.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and it remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

