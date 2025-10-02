Child Pornography Investigation Leads to Arrest of Suspect in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced on Thursday, October 2, 2025, that a 52-year-old Edwardsville man was taken into custody and is facing charges stemming from an investigation into the distribution of child pornography. The investigation began on September 23, 2025, based on information received from the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a formal charging document known as a criminal information on the suspect:

David M. Williams M/W, 52 years of age

The criminal information included the following offenses:

Count I – Child Pornography (Class X Felony): Prosecutors allege the defendant distributed a video involving a prepubescent child on December 10, 2024.

Count II – Child Pornography (Class 1 Felony): The defendant is accused of distributing an image involving a prepubescent child on November 30, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message Count III – Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony): On October 1, 2025, the defendant allegedly possessed a video involving a child under the age of 13.

Count IV – Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony): The defendant is accused of possessing another video involving a child under 13 on October 1, 2025.

Count V – Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony): Prosecutors say the defendant possessed a separate video involving a child under 13 on October 1, 2025.

Count VI – Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony): The defendant is accused of possessing another video involving a child under 13 on October 1, 2025.

Count VII – Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony): The final charge alleges the defendant possessed a photograph of a prepubescent child on October 1, 2025.

Williams was in custody Thursday at the Madison County Jail.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: