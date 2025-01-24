EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced on Friday, January 24, that a 24-year-old Edwardsville man was taken into custody and is facing charges stemming from an investigation into the distribution of child pornography.

The investigation began on September 11, 2024, based on information received from the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a formal charging document known as a criminal information on the suspect: James Tyler Berry M/W, 24 years of age.

The criminal information included the following offenses:

COUNT 1 – Child Pornography, a class X felony

COUNT 2 – Child Pornography, a class X felony

COUNT 3 – Child Pornography, a class X felony

COUNT 4 – Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

COUNT 5 – Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

COUNT 6 – Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

COUNT 7 – Child Pornography, a class 2 felony.

Berry was in custody Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Madison County Jail. No additional information is available at this time. These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

