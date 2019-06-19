Child is Shot in 700 Block of Oakwood, Rushed to a St. Louis Hospital
ALTON - The Alton Police were dispatched to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Oakwood Wednesday night.
The call came in after 8 p.m. Alton Police said the victim was a child and the injured person was alive, but transported to a St. Louis hospital. A large crowd congregated in the area after the shooting. The Alton Fire Department was also called to the scene.
More information to come.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.