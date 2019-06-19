ALTON - The Alton Police were dispatched to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Oakwood Wednesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The call came in after 8 p.m. Alton Police said the victim was a child and the injured person was alive, but transported to a St. Louis hospital. A large crowd congregated in the area after the shooting. The Alton Fire Department was also called to the scene.

More information to come.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.