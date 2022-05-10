ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - A young child was transported to St. Louis by Air Evac Lifeteam Medical Service after an incident with a lawnmower on Monday night in the 500 block of Brookwood in Rosewood Heights.

Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Corey Williams said his department received a call about the incident at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

“A family member was mowing with a riding lawn mower and a child came upon him, and he didn’t see the child and the lawnmower accidentally struck the child,” Williams said. “There was severe trauma to both of the child’s feet. Alton Memorial was also called to the scene and then Air Evac was called to transport the child to a St. Louis hospital.”

The helicopter arrived in the parking lot of the old St. Kevin’s School and Church.

No other information was available this morning on the child’s condition.

