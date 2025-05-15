WOOD RIVER - A fight broke out in the parking lot near East Alton-Wood River High School after graduation on Wednesday night, May 14, 2025, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said late in the evening.

"A fight broke out between two females in the parking lot after graduation," Chief Wells said. "They knew each other and have had ongoing problems with each other.

"One was holding a child. Other acquaintances got involved to give the appearance of a large fight happening. EMS was called to check on the child. No one was transported with any injuries. Everyone was dispersed."

No other information was available about the dispute at this time.

