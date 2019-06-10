ALTON - In the busy time of the flood in Downtown Alton, one of the more positive stories was outside that realm but inside the Alton Law Enforcement Center.

The First Annual Road to Work program was what Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons described as “a huge success.”

More than 500 applications were completed and 270 were served during the event on May 30 intended to help people get their licenses back.

“I hope to build on this the next time we host it,” Chief Simmons said. “A total of 110 people pre-registered for the event. The event was scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., however, due to the large group of people needing assistance, everyone including the vendors stayed until 3 p.m. I personally spoke with three people who have not had a drivers license for over two years, who now have one. Jason Harrison informed me of several other testimonies.”

Chief Simmons continued and said this was a great example of sitting at the table together, addressing a need or a problem, working through the problem, finding a solution, making a plan and making the plan work.

“Thinking outside the box is what we need more of,” he said. “We helped a lot of people with this program. This is a one of a kind program, that is now a success. I hope to continue with this "community-oriented problem-solving process" and find other ways to better the community and improve the quality of life for our residents.”

This was a summary from Chief Simmons on what was accomplished:

Over 21,000 in court fines were either waived or continued.

Thirty-one people were re-issued their driver's licenses back after seeing or meeting with, Secretary of State Hearing officers, Child support specialists, and free attorney consultations. Many more know now how to get help to get their licenses back. For some, this was an all day process.

Seventeen people received new ID cards.

More than a dozen people received free or reduced in price car insurance (SR22) from insurance providers so that they could obtain their license or get it reinstated by the Secretary of State.

Fourteen people were assisted with Misdemeanor warrants and were granted either amnesty or another pay or appear date.

Eight people signed up for city PAC UP, so they can work off their tickets and or fines for the city. More than 200 work applications were handed out to the people who attended who needed a job.

Twelve veterans sought assistance and were helped either with a job or obtained help with a drivers license.

Many others were given proper direction on how to get their licenses back through the legal channels,” the chief said.

Chief Simmons said he wanted to thank all who attended and helped with this event.

“We had 11 employment vendors, seven not for profit community groups that helped hand out material to people in need or helped with the event. Special thanks to the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law firm, the land of Lincoln Law offices, the Joiner Law Office, the Third Judicial Court, Clerks and Judges, the Secretary of State, the Coalition of Concerned Citizens, the Alton Community Awareness Panel and the Alton Community Relations Commission, Jason Harrison, Kim Clark, Emily Hejna, Amy Garrett (Simmons Law Firm) Dan Kuehnert of the Land of Lincoln law firm, the Alton Police Department and the City of Alton Mayor Walker, for making this event successful.

“For the first time there were some "bugs," but we will learn from the few mistakes and re-organize and plan to make this a better event.”

