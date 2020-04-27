ALTON - Chief Jason Simmons described a case solved over the weekend as "a great example of team work" exhibited by the Alton Police and Alton Fire Department that led to a arrest of an Alton man.

Alex C. Phipps, 31, who resides on Wisconsin Street in Alton, has been arrested for one count of arson, one count of burglary, one count of criminal damage to government supported property and one count of resisting a peace officer causing injury. His bond has been set at $275,000.

Chief Simmons detailed he series of events that led to Phipps' arrest.

Article continues after sponsor message

"On April 22, 2020, at approximately 0030 hours, an alert Alton Police officer discovered a broken window of the Casey's store located at 2530 East Broadway,” Chief Simmons said. “Upon investigation and after viewing ‘very clear’ video surveillance footage, from inside and outside the store, it was discovered that the offender after breaking the front window with a rock, entered the business and removed several items from the store. The offender was identified by the investigating officers as Alex C. Phipps.

“Officers began their search of the offender based on probable cause for his arrest. On April 26, at approximately 2021 hours, the Alton Police and Alton Fire Department were called to a scene to an arson fire at 626 Olmstead Way, which is a vacant property. While the Fire and Police Department were working in tandem, evidence was collected at the scene, including doorbell/video footage from a neighboring residence, linking Phipps to this incident also.

“While at the arson scene, officers observed Phipps in the immediate area. While searching for him, officers located him near the 2700 block of East Broadway. Upon approaching Phipps to take him into custody, Phipps threw an opened pocket knife at an officer. During the arrest, Phipps kicked one of the arresting officers.”

Chief Simmons concluded that this investigation was a textbook example of “good police work.”

More like this: