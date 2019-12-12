ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons reported that missing Grant Seeley of Alton has been located in Pennsylvania and is safe and sound. Chief Simmons also reported that Seeley is with family.

No other details were available at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau sent out a request Wednesday afternoon asking for the public's help in locating Seeley.

At 2:29 p.m. on Dec. 10, the Alton Police Department initiated an investigation of a missing person. According to relatives of Grant Seeley, he was last seen by his family on at 10:30 a.m. on December 10, leaving his Alton residence. He was driving a white, 2009, Ford, Mustang, bearing Illinois registration “P388026” that possibly traveled through Terre Haute, Indiana sometime in the afternoon of December 10th.

More like this: