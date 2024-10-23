GRANITE CITY - After nearly five years of absence, the Third Judicial Circuit will return to Granite City starting in early 2025. Chief Judge Steve Stobbs announced today that the Granite City area docket will soon resume proceedings in the courtroom located within the City Hall of Granite City.

Chief Judge Stobbs said “I have fond memories of practicing before, now retired Circuit Judge Phil Kardis, in the Granite City courtroom and then serving as a judge there later in my career. I am happy to announce that the Third Judicial Circuit will soon return to Granite City for a weekly court call to include traffic, misdemeanor, and local ordinance violations.”

The Granite City area docket has historically consisted of matters arising from incidents in and around Granite City, including the neighboring communities of Pontoon Beach, Venice, and Madison.

The Granite City area docket ceased in March 2020 during COVID and was later moved to the main Courthouse in Edwardsville as the Third Judicial Circuit began to reopen later in 2020 with COVID restrictions in place. Chief Criminal Judge Kyle Napp, who presides over all criminal and related matters pending in Madison County, commended the reopening of the Granite City area docket.

Judge Napp said “Granite City is the largest municipality in Madison County and the return of the docket will be welcomed by the residents of the Tri-Cities. The area dockets allow people facing criminal and traffic offenses to get to Court more easily, especially if they currently do not have a valid driver’s license.” Stobbs announced that Associate Judge Andrew Carruthers, who volunteered for the assignment, will preside over the weekly docket call when it returns. Judge Carruthers stated, “It will be an honor to preside in the historic Granite City courtroom and serve the residents of Granite City, Pontoon Beach, and the surrounding communities.”

Chief Judge Stobbs stated “I want to thank both Mayor Mike Parkinson and the City Council for their continued efforts to bring the Circuit Court back to Granite City. It is a beautiful courtroom, and we are happy to put it back into use for the residents of the Granite City area.”

