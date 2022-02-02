Chief Judge Issues Order That Courts/Circuit Clerk Offices Closed Because Of Weather
February 2, 2022 10:53 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Judge William Mudge issued an administrative order today that due to inclement weather in Madison County, the courts and offices of the Circuit Clerk for Madison County will be closed on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
However, Mudge said, that matter noticed for remote proceed as planned from home, where possible.
