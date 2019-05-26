MADISON COUNTY – Nearly 300 guests packed the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College on May 9th for Riverbend Head Start’s Annual Circle of Care Award Dinner and Auction in honor of Madison County’s Chief Circuit Court Judge, David Hylla, of Maryville, for his positive influence on the community through his profession, volunteerism and philanthropy. Close friends were hand selected by Hylla to serve on the host event committee.

The host committee members included Norma Bellcoff, Ted Gianaris, Dr. Ed Hightower, Adam Hornberger and Judy Pratt. They helped secure and increase reservations, sponsorships, auction item sales, fund-a-need donations, monthly pledges and raffle ticket sales which grossed over $143,000, making it the organization’s second most successful and second largest amount of money raised in its 26-year event history.

“This year’s Circle dinner and auction was once again a huge success! The evening, the celebrants, the guests and the community did a great job of raising critical funds to further our mission and build the sustaining capacity of our organization,” said Gene Howell, President and CEO of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.

Howell added, “The host committee made it a memorable evening both for our agency and for the Hylla family who must be so proud of Dave. Many thanks to each member of the committee for this work with a special thanks to Ted Gianaris for his lively job as emcee and his exceptional leadership within the committee. As of now we are 103 years old and this support strengthens our position to continue on, made possible through the generosity and leadership provided by our community.”

Chief Judge Hylla was nominated for the award by members of Riverbend Head Start’s communications and development board committee because he exemplifies the spirit of caring in the community where he, his wife, Anita and daughter, Amelia live and work. He is a valued addition to the list of over 43 other esteemed awardees. As a part of the Circle of Care’s two-fold event, the social service agency created the award in 1994 to recognize community leaders who exhibit a strong sense of service and philanthropy. This year, the event theme, “Building a Community of Wellness” reflected the remarkable contributions and volunteerism that Hylla pursues for Madison County.

While many may know the Honorable David Hylla for his work in social justice, “his genuine spirit of compassion shines way beyond his profession and embodies a champion for the well-being of children and families,” said Jahara Davis, public relations and fund development director of Riverbend Head Start.

The fundraiser began with a cocktail hour featuring David Hylla’s very own, Good Times Band. The red and black table décor centered with vibrant colored flowers and child-size accordions draped with LED string lights making the room pop with sophistication and an upbeat energy for guests of all ages to enjoy. The child-sized accordions were showcased in honor of David and Anita’s musical talents and the time they spent entertaining and teaching the Head Start children how to play the accordion.

While guests mingled among their peers some purchased raffle tickets and gathered to determine which incredibly packaged live auction experiences they would bid on. The auction included unique and practical necessities like a Load of Mulch (delivered and spread), a variety of sports packages including a hotel stay, fine dining and Cardinals paraphernalia as well as catered-parties such as a Polish Style Wedding Party for 80, a PNC Party Suite for 20 at Busch Stadium, Cracker Factory’s Penthouse party for 40 and a gourmet “overnighter” at the cabin in Calhoun County. Other guests along with some of the board members were engaged in conversation, kneeling down or leaning in close with some of the Head Start children present during the evening. The invocation was delivered by Sister Linda Hylla, from the Congregation of Divine Providence of St. Mary & Mark’s Parish in Madison, Illinois, and sister of The Honorable David Hylla. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Hylla’s teenage daughter, Amelia. As a gesture to honor David Hylla’s heritage, the Slavic inspired dinner and dessert included Chicken Kiev and Apple Turnover. The event’s program began with Ted Gianaris and Mike Bilbrey taking center stage as co-emcees.

Partnering for Success

Gene Howell was first to speak to the crowd, acknowledging and thanking them, as well as, community partners and sponsors for their partnership and generous support in honor of Judge David Hylla’s many contributions towards making Madison County better. Howell expressed, that the same support had been brought full circle in his life which led to a career with Head Start and stated that, “Head Start has played a significant role in the creation of my family by touching the lives of my three boys before I even knew them. They remind me daily of how important our work is.”

The event lead sponsors included: Gori Julian & Associates; Helmkamp Construction Company; Ann Hatch of Sandberg, Phoenix & Von Gontard; Simmons Hanly Conroy; The Honorable Barry & Gaye Julian; Keefe, Keefe & Unsell; Cope Plastics; PNC Bank; Ed & Patty Morrissey and The Citizens for David Hylla.

“The generosity and openness of our community is beyond compare as we partner in our mission to build better and stronger communities by working with the most vulnerable children and their families to discover positive solutions to life’s challenges,” said Howell.

Howell went on to share how funds are used to build the organization’s capacity to continue to be responsive to changing community needs.

Other speakers included members of the Board of Directors such as Kristin Tanzyus, Board Chair and WorkPlace Banking Market Manager of PNC Bank; Dr. Frank Bemis, Board Member, Bemis Family Chiropractic; Cindy Smalley, Board Treasurer, C & D Committee Chair, Director of Communications and Marketing of Cope Plastics; Norma Bellcoff, VP and Trust Officer of The Bank of Edwardsville and Mike Bilbrey, Law Offices of Michael R. Bilbrey, P.C.

While encouraging guests to make the night of the event, the moment to do their part in helping build a better community, board member, Bemis shared his personal duty to help others live a more fulfilling life. “If I can help one individual find his or her self-worth which will allow them to rise above the everyday trials that for whatever reason has not allowed them to seek their potential, then it has been worth my effort.”

Developing Parents and Strengthening Families

As a part of the event’s program, Ted Gianaris introduced three families to the stage to describe how Riverbend Head Start has impacted their lives.

Ana Rios, a single working mother of five children, stood alongside her 2-year-old daughter, Mariela and Family Advocate, Crystal Jennings who successfully helped the family navigate through a couple of immediate health, social and emotional concerns. After being enrolled as a pregnant mom, Rios expressed, “it secured a spot for my son, Mateo after he was born five months ago” and they’ve been receiving home based visiting services aimed at supporting and enhancing child attachments and development as well as parent development as a nurturing and responsive caregiver. After Ana’s middle son, Juan, age 4, attended Head Start’s annual vision screening, he was referred to Kids Glasses, Inc. where he received a new pair of eyeglasses. After identifying that Mariela had some dental needs, the collaboration between Head Start, Associated Pediatric Dentistry, and Madison County Community Service Block Grant, allowed Mariela extensive dental treatment back in January. The cost for treatment was over $2,800. Co-emcee, Ted Gianaris, asked Mariela, “How do your teeth feel?” Mariela, happily spoke into the microphone and answered, “they feel good.” Ana expressed, that her two older grade-school children, Malayah and Andres even enjoy home visits with Head Start staff.

The second family to the stage, included mom, Claudia Arce-Sigaran and her two girls. Since mom only speaks, Spanish, they were accompanied by their bi-lingual Head Start Family Advocate, Lizette Dickinson, who translated Claudia’s heartfelt appreciation for being much more than a school to her family. “Head Start is like a family, a friend, a doctor and even a chef. The teachers are loveable and my girls adore them. They teach parents like me, useful skills in the kitchen. They listen and give good advice and provide resources when talking with them. They’ve saved my baby’s life in more than one occasion with a book they gave me. My daughter nearly choked on a coin and there’s a chapter that talked about how to eject an object from a child’s throat. Head Start means a lot to my family we appreciate all the support they give to all families, like mine.”

The final expression of gratitude was from the Kraka’s, a family of six. Before gracing the stage, guests watched a short video that struck the emotions of the crowd, filling the room with tears. It highlighted the family’s journey from the couple meeting in college to the first knock on the door during staff’s recruitment efforts. Before enrolling into Head Start, the family struggled. Dad, Ernest traveled to and from Ghana to find suitable employment and with a new baby coming they decided that Edwardsville would be their permanent home. Since enrolling, mom, Dzifa has led as a role model to her peers, especially in Policy Council, a parent led board. During this time, she’s also joined the organization’s governing Board of Directors while dad, has recently received his U.S. citizenship. “I just can’t imagine how life would be if Head Start hadn’t shown up at my door,” said Dzifa.

Improving Communities

Co-emcee, Bilbrey delivered a testament to the honorable service and humility of the Circle of Care Honorees: David and Anita Hylla.

As Chief Judge, David has instituted or expanded programs such as, Justice Corps, National Adoption Day and Second Chance Saturday. Hylla has most recently played a major role in getting a specially trained facility dog at the Madison County Courthouse as an empathetic emotional support resource for children who are directly or indirectly involved in courthouse cases.

David has financially supported a number of community efforts including the donation of his time by volunteering. For 30 years, Judge Hylla has worked with New Opportunities, a workshop and training facility for the developmentally challenged. There he has served as a past President and remains as an active board member, supporting and making significant contributions towards social and emotional health. David’s work has also helped insure the availability of legal representation to those who would not otherwise be able to afford it, helping underserved and disadvantaged families. Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, St. Louis University Athletics, Southwestern Illinois College’s and Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees’ (SOAR) Scholarship programs are among the organizations he has strengthened through his commitment of time, talent and treasure.

As the program reached the highlight of the night, on behalf of the Board of Directors and staff, Board Chair, Kristin Tanzyus presented Hylla with an engraved, circular crystal plate award to signify the agency’s event name. After accepting the award from Tanzyus, two school-aged children, unveiled two four-foot portable basketball hoops with a customized backboard wrapped with a recent photo of David and Anita entertaining children at the Granite City South center location. Tanzyus shared that the honorarium gift was a tribute to David’s love for basketball and the court. Each hoop will be placed at one of the two Granite City Center locations and enjoyed daily by Head Start children.

As Hylla accepted the award, he humbly addressed the crowd, thanking Riverbend Head Start & Family Services for the honor and describing his reasons for supporting the agency and other charitable service organizations. During an earlier video presentation and throughout the Hylla’s acceptance speech, David mentioned that both him and Anita were lucky to both be from caring and giving families. He explained how his parents set examples early in him and his siblings’ lives to help others and described how his mother would walk to work in Madison, Illinois as one of the first teacher’s aides when Head Start originated back in 1965. “It’s no secret to our family that Head Start has played an important role in the community for a very long time.”

Additionally, David spoke about the importance of giving back to the community in areas most in need. He went on to share, “One of my top priorities is helping ensure that children have a safe environment at home and in their communities to grow and learn. It’s important that every child be provided with the support and love needed to succeed and lead a happy full life. None of that is possible without a strong family unit which is fostered at Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.”

“It was truly inspiring to see the Honorable Chief Judge Hylla recognized for his service. Judge Hylla has done so much for our community and yet he spoke of giving the award to others as he saw them as more deserving. Dave’s humility is second only to his kind and compassionate heart. We are blessed to have men of his stature in our midst,” said Howell. The evening concluded by announcing next year’s Circle of Care Award Honoree, Dr. Ed Hightower.

About Riverbend Head Start and Family Services

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services provides quality early childhood education and family support services for hundreds of local children, their families and pregnant moms each year.

Head Start is a Federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from birth to age five from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social, and emotional development. Head Start programs provide a learning environment that supports children's growth in many areas such as language, literacy, and social and emotional development. Head Start and Early Head Start emphasizes the role of parents as their child's first and most important teacher. These programs help build relationships with families that support family well-being and many other important areas necessary to thrive in life.

Proceeds from this event will support the programs and mission of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services to strengthen local families and children by providing solutions to life’s challenges.

For Event Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/ cn5UP6P7qyP2A8zV9

