EDWARDSVILLE - After a nationwide and highly competitive application process, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), has awarded the Madison County Drug Court a $2,000,000 grant, Project Reclaiming Hope.

Chief Criminal Judge Kyle Napp, who has been the presiding judge of the drug court since 2010, announced the exciting news on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

The Project Reclaiming Hope grant will last five years, and it will allow the courts to increase the number of participants accepted into drug court. The grant will provide funding for two vital staff positions, both a probation officer specialist and a high-risk probation officer. The grant will also provide much-needed funding for additional drug and mental health treatment, parenting classes, the hiring of three more treatment providers, housing vouchers, funding for GED classes and additional training.

Judge Napp praised the work of Deputy Chief Probation Officer Mike Wilkinson.

“Mike spent countless hours completing the application, writing the grant and coordinating with multiple agencies who must submit information for the grant. He did a phenomenal job,” Napp said. The Madison County Drug Court was formed in 1996 and was the first drug court in the state of Illinois.

“Retired Judge Edward Ferguson saw firsthand what drugs were doing to our communities and he worked with the state’s attorney, public defender, police and treatment providers to find a solution. He was a visionary,” Napp said. Throughout Illinois and the United States, problem-solving courts have become an integral part of the criminal justice system. Madison County is incredibly fortunate to have three problem-solving courts: Veterans, Mental Health and Drug Court.

“Problem-solving courts allow us to assist those individuals who are charged with non-violent crimes by directly addressing the issues that led to their criminal behavior, hopefully leading them to becoming law abiding and productive members of society,” noted Director of Probation, Kevin McKee. Problem-solving courts strengthen our communities, save lives and save taxpayer’s money. The Illinois Department of Corrections website indicates that it costs approximately $45,828 a year to house an inmate whereas the yearly cost to treat a drug court participant is less than $5,000.

Judge Napp stated, “We are fortunate to work with Chestnut Health Systems to provide treatment for our participants and this grant will allow us to continue to help those with drug addiction and their families.”

