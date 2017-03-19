PEORIA – It took overtime to do it, but Chicago Whitney Young defeated Chicago Simeon – the team that defeated Edwardsville in the Normal Super-Sectional – 60-50 Saturday night in the IHSA Class 4A boys basketball championship game at Peoria Civic Center/Carver Arena.

Simeon finished the season at 29-4; Whitney Young was crowned champions with a record of 27-5.

The Wolverines held a 29-22 lead at the half, but the Dolphins took a 43-42 lead at three-quarter time before Simeon forced overtime with an 8-7 final quarter over Young to tie the game 50-50; Whitney Young outscored Simeon 10-0 in the extra session to take the title.

Lucas Williamson led the Dolphins with 19 points, with Justin Boyd scoring 17 and Xavier Castenda adding eight; the Wolverines were led by Evan Gilyard's 16 points, followed by Talen Horton-Tucker's 13 and Messiah Jones' six.

Bolingbrook took the third-place game 70-66 over Palatine Fremd.

Chicago Morgan Park slipped past Oak Park Fenwick 69-67 to win the state Class 3A championship Saturday afternoon, while Bloomington took third with a 62-56 win over Springfield Lanphier.

PEORIA – Chicago Simeon moved into Saturday night's IHSA Class 4A boys basketball final with a 60-50 win over Bolingbrook Friday night in a semifinal clash at Peoria Civic Center/Carver Arena.

The Wolverines, who moved to 29-3 on the year, will meet Chicago Whitney Young in Saturday night's final, set for 7:15 p.m.; Whitney Young defeated Palatine Fremd 53-47 in Friday evening's other semifinal contest. Fremd will meet Bolingbrook in the third-place playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Talen Horton-Tucker led Simeon with 24 points, with Evan Gilyard scoring 15 and Messiah Jones 10; Jones had 12 rebounds on the night. Bolingbrook's Nana Akenten led with 16 points, with Malik Binns adding 10.

Lucas Williamson led Whitney Young with 17 points in their semifinal win, with Craig Beaudoin adding 12; Shaan Patel and Brian Dompke each had 13 points for Fremd, with Ryan Martin adding 10.

In Friday's Class 3A semifinals, Oak Park Fenwick moved into Saturday afternoon's final with a 67-52 win over Bloomington; they'll take on Chicago Morgan Park, 60-53 winners over Springfield Lanphier in the other semifinal contest, at 12:45 p.m. Saturday for the state title; Bloomington and Lanphier meet at 11 a.m. Saturday for third place.Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

