GODFREY - A new Chic N' Pig restaurant at 3200 Godfrey Road in Godfrey has opened full steam ahead, attracting a wide range of customers during its first week. The business is located in the old Wise Guys location.

Chic N' Pig General Manager Mike Klopfenstein said so far things are going “really great.”

“We are still in our first week of being open and still training a lot of staff to do new methods of everything,” he said. “We completely gutted the inside dining room and put a new refinish on it. This has a Southern-style feel to it.”

The new Chic N' Pig is owned by Steve Edwards.

The hours of the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The three types of meats vary from poultry, pig, and beef. The menu features a variety of items with the most popular now the chicken/pig sandwich. The new restaurant also has chicken waffles, which is a big seller. The general manager said the business sells several different types of sodas and beers and also features salads, and wraps, along with top-selling burgers.

“We are considered fast, casual dining,” Klopfenstein said. “Our employees do go out and interact with the customers, refill their drinks and pick up their trays. We definitely emphasize service here.”

Edwards also owns Smoke 'n' Fire locations in Troy and Wood River. "The pork butts are smoked 12 hours before they are put on the menu," the general manager said. He added, "They are very tasty."

For more information, contact (618) 433-8555.

