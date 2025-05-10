EDWARDSVILLE - Joe Chiarodo hit two home runs, and also struck out two on the mound, while Auggie Johnes, Tyler Powell, and Grayson Rathgeb also hit homer, and three other pitchers struck out two each, as Edwardsville opened its annual round robin baseball tournament with an 11-3 win over Chatham Glenwood Friday night at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers bounced back nicely from a tough 2-1, eight-inning loss to Belleville West the night before, and pounded out 14 hits in taking the win.

Edwardsville took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the first, then scored six more runs in the second to go ahead 7-0. The Titans scored all three of their runs in the top of the third to cut the lead to 7-3, but the Tigers scored single runs in the fourth and fifth, then added two more runs in the sixth to take the 11-3 win.

Rathgeb led the way for Edwardsville with three hits, including his homer, and two RBIs, while both of Chiarodo's hits and three RBIs came via home runs, Powell hit a solo homer for one of his two hits and only RBI, Johnes had a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Connor Aumand also delivered a hit and RBI, Zane Maxwell had a hit, and Max Waltenberger also drove in a run.

Chiarodo also went three innings on the mound, and was credited with the win, giving up two hits while walking two and fanning two, Eric Herman pitched 0.2 innings, allowing three runs, all earned, without a hit, walking three and striking out two. Gavin Ipanis threw 2.1 innings, giving up two hits while walking one and striking out two, and Tyler Rudd pitched in the seventh, fanning two.

In the first game on Friday, Highland defeated Teutopolis 6-3.

