ALTON - Chez Marilyn, a well-known establishment in downtown Alton, is set to reopen under new ownership. The announcement was made via the restaurant's Facebook page, where the new owners expressed their enthusiasm for serving the greater Alton area and indicated that new hours and an opening date would be shared soon.

Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, expressed her excitement about the upcoming changes.

“We are very excited to learn that there are plans in the works to breathe new life into this wonderful property, which offers one of the best outdoor patios that downtown Alton has to offer,” McGibany said.

She noted that Chez Marilyn played a significant role in the downtown area's revival and that its reopening would be a positive development for the district, which will benefit from “great food and live music at 119 W. 3rd Street in Alton once again.”

Further details regarding the restaurant's new hours and opening date are anticipated in the coming days.

