BETHALTO - Cheyenne Quertermouse already has a powerful resume at Civic Memorial High School.

For her accomplishments, Cheyenne Quertermouse is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Quertermouse has proven herself as an impressive student athlete. She manages to maintain high grades, and she is a high honor roll student.

She has been on the varsity cheer team since she was a freshman. She cheers for football and basketball. In the past, she also participated in competition cheer.

Not only did Quertermouse compete in her sport, but she excelled. She lettered in varsity cheer every year of her high school career.

Quertermouse has worked through all four years of high school. She currently works at Ulta. During her senior year, she also served the school on the Homecoming Committee.

Though it’s difficult to balance academics, athletics and work, Quertermouse makes it look effortless. She spends her limited free time reading and spending time with her friends.

She has an exciting plan for after high school. Her teachers and loved ones are rooting for her.

“I plan to attend Aesthetic Institute in the fall to be an esthetician,” she shared.

Congratulations to Cheyenne for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

