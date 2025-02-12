BLOOMINGTON – Chestnut Health Systems™ is pleased to announce that Orville Mercer, former vice president of strategy and innovation at Chestnut, has joined the board of directors. With more than four decades of dedication to Chestnut, Mercer brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and vision to this new role.

Throughout his career, Mercer was instrumental in establishing Chestnut as a leader in developing and delivering exceptional health and human services. Known as an innovator, relationship builder, and strategic thinker, Mercer pairs his deep understanding of the behavioral health field with forward-thinking ideas that helped Chestnut adapt to ever-changing needs. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the organization and the communities it serves.

As a board member, Mercer will offer valuable insight and guidance to help Chestnut further its mission of delivering superior health and human services.

The current nine-member board approved Mercer’s appointment on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. His term begins immediately and will last for three years, with the opportunity to extend the appointment up to two additional terms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Orville to our board of directors,” said Laura Haas, Chair of the Board. “His expertise and unique insights will deepen our understanding of Chestnut’s work and strengthen our ability to offer strategic guidance and recommendations.”

Dave Sharar, Ph.D., CEO of Chestnut Health Systems, also shared his enthusiasm for Mercer’s appointment. “We are excited to welcome Orville to the board,” Sharar said. “His deep understanding of behavioral health and commitment to innovation will help guide our efforts to expand services and fulfill our vision of delivering exceptional health and human services.”

Established in 1973, Chestnut Health Systems is governed by a volunteer board of directors that provides strategic oversight and ensures the organization remains aligned with its mission to deliver superior health and human services.

