MADISON COUNTY – Chestnut Health Systems™ invites the community to attend an Open House at its Maryville location, 2148 Vadalabene Dr., Maryville, IL 62062, on Wednesday, July 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This event celebrates the grand opening of the Genoa Healthcare pharmacy, giving guests the opportunity to tour the building, meet the dedicated staff, and learn more about the services Chestnut offers to support whole-person care.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Genoa Healthcare as they help us deliver the full scope of care we provide our community,” said Amy Gibbar, vice president of Integrated Care at Chestnut. “With the addition of this pharmacy, Chestnut’s Maryville location joins the other Chestnut locations as a true one-stop shop for our clients.”

Chestnut’s Maryville location provides comprehensive care designed to meet the unique needs of individuals and families in the community. Services include:

Substance Use Residential: A structured, supportive living environment to help individuals continue their recovery journey. Separate accommodations for both men and women.

Crisis Residential: A short-term, supervised program for adults 18+ experiencing a psychiatric crisis, offering stabilization without hospitalization.

Ambulatory Withdrawal Management: An outpatient alternative for patients to safely begin withdrawal stabilization in a supportive environment.

Mental Health and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Comprehensive therapy and counseling, including prescribed medications for individuals on their recovery journey.

Primary Care: Preventative care, disease management, treatment of acute and chronic illnesses, on-site laboratory services, and access to Genoa Pharmacy.

Genoa Healthcare pharmacies provide customized and convenient pharmacy services in the same facility where consumers receive their care, making it easier to obtain needed medications, leading to improved health outcomes.

Whether you're a community member, healthcare provider, or looking for a new provider, all are welcome to stop by, ask questions, and discover how Chestnut is making a difference. Light refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit chestnut.org.

Chestnut Health Systems is a not-for-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for the most vulnerable in our communities. Chestnut provides substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery; mental health treatment; primary care; dental care; and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in behavioral health-related research through its Lighthouse Institute. More at www.chestnut.org .

