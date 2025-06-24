MARYVILLE. – Chestnut Health Systems™ opened an Ambulatory Withdrawal Management program, an outpatient alternative to inpatient withdrawal management, on Monday, June 16, 2025. This program expands access to care for individuals experiencing mild to moderate substance withdrawal.

Located at 2148 Vadalabene Drive in Maryville, IL, the Ambulatory Withdrawal Management program provides a safe, structured setting where patients can begin their recovery journey without requiring hospitalization. Services include daily clinical assessments, medication support, case management, and behavioral health care — all delivered with Chestnut’s signature person-centered approach.

“This is a vital addition to our continuum of care,” said Amy Gibbar, vice president of Integrated Care. “Ambulatory Withdrawal Management offers a flexible, accessible solution for individuals needing support during early withdrawal without inpatient admittance.”

The Ambulatory Withdrawal Management program replaces the 24-hour withdrawal management program, previously referred to as detox, once housed at the same location. The program reflects Chestnut’s ongoing commitment to meeting people where they are, removing barriers, and offering compassionate, evidence-based care.

Substances that may be managed with ambulatory withdrawal include alcohol, Benzodiazepines, cannabis, nicotine, opioids, and stimulants.

Ambulatory Withdrawal Management will be open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. To learn more or become a client, please call (618) 877-4420 or visit www.chestnut.org.

