Chestnut Health Systems offers free NARCAN® and free training on how and when to use it. The free training is virtual, on Zoom, so you can attend without leaving your home. You can attend anonymously. The training is user-friendly, easy and interesting. There are no tests or quizzes.

Article continues after sponsor message

The training is offered every 3rd Thursday of the month at 10:00am and 2:00pm.

The next training is scheduled for Sept 18, 2025. To sign up for the next training, or for more information, email mdrainer@chestnut.org . Chestnut also provides free in-person trainings for individuals and groups, such as families, churches, offices, book clubs, libraries, food pantries, homeless shelters, businesses, etc.

More like this: