ALTON - Chestnut Health Systems is offering free virtual training on the use of NARCAN®, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. The training sessions, conducted via Zoom, are designed to be user-friendly and accessible, allowing participants to join anonymously from home.

The trainings take place every third Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with the next session scheduled for Aug. 21, 2025. There are no tests or quizzes involved, making the experience straightforward and engaging.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the virtual sessions, Chestnut Health Systems also provides free in-person training for individuals and groups, including families, churches, offices, book clubs, libraries, food pantries, homeless shelters, and businesses.

Those interested in attending the Zoom training or seeking more information can register by emailing Marianne Drainer at mdrainer@chestnut.org.

To sign up for the next training, or for more information, email mdrainer@chestnut.org. Chestnut also provides free in-person trainings for individuals and groups, such as families, churches, offices, book clubs, libraries, food pantries, homeless shelters, businesses, etc.

More like this: