BLOOMINGTON – Chestnut Health Systems™ has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for both Ambulatory Health Care and Behavioral Health Care and Human Services and has also achieved certification as a Primary Care Medical Home—a designation that highlights the organization’s dedication to integrated, person-centered care. These recognitions reflect Chestnut’s ongoing commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, and equitable services to the communities it serves. Chestnut has locations in Belleville, Bloomington, Granite City, Maryville, and Wood River, IL as well as in Hillsboro and De Soto, MO.

Chestnut has proudly maintained continuous Joint Commission Accreditation since 1975, and its recent re-accreditation now includes its one-year-old family dental office in Bloomington, IL. This milestone enhances the dental office’s reputation as a symbol of quality and commitment to patient safety and care. Accreditation not only boosts patient trust and satisfaction by meeting rigorous standards but also offers strategic advantages such as eligibility for insurance reimbursement, nationwide professional recognition, and a structured framework for continuous quality improvement. These benefits collectively support better patient outcomes and foster long-term patient loyalty.

“Achieving accreditation and certification from The Joint Commission is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Dave Sharar, PhD, CEO, Chestnut. “It reflects our deep commitment to quality care, continuous improvement, and meeting the needs of our patients with dignity and respect. This recognition is not just about meeting standards—it’s about exceeding them every day.”

Chestnut underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in April 2025. A team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated the organization’s compliance with comprehensive standards in patient care and safety protocols, infection prevention and control, leadership and governance, emergency management procedures, and staff competency and credentialing.

To prepare for the survey, Chestnut continued its dedication to staff training programs, internal audits, updated policies and procedures, simulation drills, and more. All of which reinforce a culture of safety, accountability, and excellence across all sites of care.

The Joint Commission praised Chestnut’s demonstrated leadership and commitment to innovation in healthcare delivery.

“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Chestnut for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website . For more about Chestnut, visit chestnut.org .

