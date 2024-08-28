GRANITE CITY/ BELLEVILLE MARYVILLE/ HILLSBORO, MO - Chestnut Health Systemsä has named Tony Coletta, M.S. as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) effective Monday, October 7, 2024.

Coletta brings more than 20 years of experience in health care, the past 18 at Carle Health and Advocate BroMenn Medical Center.

He will assume most responsibilities from current Chief Operating Officer (COO) and General Counsel, Puneet Leekha, J.D. In April, Leekha was named the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Chestnut and will transition into that role in fall 2025.

Coletta’s extensive experience in health care administration, leadership, and organizational development positions him to lead the administrative departments of employee experience, facilities, human resources, information technology, and marketing and communications, with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and efficiency.

In this role, he will work closely with the leadership team to continue the company’s mission of “Making a Difference: Improving Quality of Life Through Excellence in Service,” by focusing on optimization of internal administrative capabilities and service delivery. He will simultaneously work to advance the company’s values of strength through diversity and inclusion, communication and transparency, continuous learning, and innovation and strategic growth.

"Tony’s experience in quality and process improvement, change management, employee experience, and human resources makes him a natural fit for this role.” said Leekha, COO and General Counsel. "We are excited to see the impact his leadership will have for our strategic growth and long-term sustainability.”

Before joining Chestnut, Coletta was Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Relations at Carle Health, where he led development and retention efforts for 17,000 employees, implemented workforce continuity and succession planning, and fostered an environment and culture that was Certified™ for six consecutive years by Great Place To Work®. He previously held a similar role at Advocate Healthcare and was a senior organizational development consultant for four years, further establishing his reputation as a leader in administration.

Coletta is the current chairman of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a board member for the Community Healthcare Clinic. He previously served as a board member for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival and on the advisory council and as a mentor for McLean County Multicultural Leadership Program.

"I am thrilled to join Chestnut Health Systems at such a pivotal time in its journey. I look forward to working closely with the team to enhance our operations, drive efficiency, and support the company's strategic goals,” said Coletta. “My focus will be on creating an environment where our employees can thrive, ensuring we are well-positioned to continue delivering excellent service to our communities, patients, and clients."

Coletta holds a master’s degree in industrial/organization psychology from DePaul University.

Chestnut is a community-based health system that provides integrated primary and behavioral health services. With annual revenues totaling $80 million, Chestnut employs 800 people and has physical locations in Illinois, Missouri, and Oregon. Founded in 1973, Chestnut is Illinois’ only organization that is simultaneously a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Mental Health Center, and U.S. Department of Housing of Urban Development grantee. It is home to the largest behavioral health research institute in the country housed in a community-based organization. Chestnut’s strategic focus over the last several years has been driving integration of care across its six service lines: substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery; mental health; primary medical care; dental care; housing and supportive services; and research.