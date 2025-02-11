WOOD RIVER – Chestnut Health Systems™ has acquired Behavioral Health Alternatives (BHA), expanding access to integrated behavioral health services in Wood River and surrounding communities. Effective February 10, 2025, the transition ensures seamless care while enhancing vital health and wellness resources.

“This acquisition aligns with our mission to improve lives through excellence in service,” said David Sharar, Ph.D., CEO, Chestnut. "By integrating Behavioral Health Alternatives into Chestnut, we are expanding access to critical health services and strengthening support for individuals in Wood River and beyond.”

As part of this transition, patients will continue receiving care from the same trusted providers while gaining access to expanded resources, including:

Integrated behavioral health and primary medical care to support whole-person care.

On-site medical laboratories and pharmacies at three nearby locations.

Comprehensive wraparound support services for housing, employment, community resources, and more.

Case management and crisis services for mental health and substance use withdrawal management.

Patients of BHA do not need to take any action. All medical records, treatment plans, and scheduled appointments remain unchanged. Those with questions are encouraged to contact Chestnut at 888-924-3786 or visit www.chestnut.org for more information.

“We are committed to making this a seamless transition for our clients and ensure they continue receiving the best possible care,” said Amy Gibbar, Vice President of Integrated Care at Chestnut. “Our goal is to expand access to comprehensive health services and support the overall well-being of our community.”

BHA was founded in 1982 as Crisis Services of Madison County, initially providing after-hours crisis intervention. It became an independent nonprofit in 1984 and expanded to offer crisis response, mental health screenings, stabilization beds, and specialized support services. For more than 40 years, BHA has played a vital role in Madison County’s mental health system.

“By joining Chestnut, it strengthens our ability to serve the community,” said Belinda Gunning, Executive Director of BHA. “We are ensuring long-term access to essential behavioral health services and more while upholding our commitment to compassionate, high-quality care.”

