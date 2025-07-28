JERSEYVILLE – A man from Chesterfield has been released from custody after being charged with firing a weapon during an aggravated assault in Jersey County.

Lucas A. Brown, 33, of Chesterfield, Ill., was charged on July 21, 2025 with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault/discharge firearm, both Class 4 felonies.

On July 19, 2025, Brown allegedly discharged a firearm in a reckless manner near the victim’s bedroom window, endangering the victim’s bodily safety and causing them to fear for their life, according to charging documents.

A Pretrial Release Order was later filed, granting Brown release from custody pending trial.

Under the conditions of his release, Brown has been ordered to have no contact or communication with the victim in this case and cannot leave the State of Illinois without court permission.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

