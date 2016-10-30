CHESTER - A massive statewide search is on for a suspect involved in a police pursuit that resulted in the fatal crash of a Chester Police officer.

The Chester Police officer – James Brockmeyer – died in a vehicle accident while in pursuit of the suspect.

At 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, officers from the Chester Police Department attempted to pull over a 2006 Red Pontiac G6, bearing license plate number Z121833. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Jason Michael Stoker, 34 years of age, white male, 5’10”, 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stoker allegedly failed to pull over for the Chester officers and a pursuit followed. During the pursuit, a vehicle crash occurred, resulting in a Chester Police Officer being fatally injured.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jason Michael Stoker for the offense of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding. Additionally charges are likely, Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy R. Walker said.

The Madison County Coroner’s Of fice issued the following statement: “Once again, we place a mourning band across our shields for a fallen law enforcement officer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Chester, Illinois, Police Officer James Brockmeyer, aged 22 years, who lost his life last night in a traffic crash while attempting to effect a traffic stop. Rest in peace good and faithful servant.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Michael Stoker is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 826-5484 or the Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171.

Anyone found to be concealing the whereabouts, or assisting Mr. Stoker in any way evading justice, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, Chester Police officials said.

No further details will be released regarding the incident as this is an active investigation, and as to not jeopardize any prosecution of the accused.

All persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

