AL TON – A fundraiser coming soon to the Riverbender Community Center will have children going bananas in bunches!

Chef Bananas, a former chef who exchanged the culinary arts for the art of sleight of hand magic, will perform two high-interactive magic shows at the Center on Sunday, May, 5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cost is only $6 per ticket in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets are available online at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register and all proceeds will go towards supporting the Center’s programs and activities for River Bend youth.

“There were several people who were looking for a great children’s activity when our recent Princess Tea event sold out,” said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “This show looks like it will be a blast.

“Chef Bananas cooks up a recipe that guarantees everyone will have the time of their lives,” Allsman said. “With a focus on comedy, Chef's family magic show is unlike anything you have seen before. He will have the children laughing one minute, and on their feet clapping the next.”

The community center, located at 200 W. Third St. in Alton, has been serving the community as a nonprofit gathering place for youth since 2009. Allsman said the Center’s mission is to provide kids a safe place to play, learn and interact, free from the trappings of tobacco, alcohol and other harmful substances.

The Chef Bananas fundraiser resulted from a partnership with the Prairie Land Buzz Magazine editor Tara Cale.

“We decided last year we wanted to give back,” Cale said. “The Riverbender Community Center was our choice. There are a lot of good organizations out there that need help, but we thought this would have a positive impact on the most people – not just directly, but indirectly too. That was the main reason we chose it. It has the biggest impact.”

Tickets remain available and sponsors are also invited to participate.

“But it would be wise to go online and get your tickets quickly,” Allsman said. “Our Princess Tea event sold out in less than 24 hours. With social media, word can spread quickly when a few people become interested in attending an event. This appears to be a very exciting and entertaining show!"

