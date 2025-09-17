ST. LOUIS — Four-month-old quintuplet cheetah cubs are making their public debut at the Saint Louis Zoo, offering visitors a rare glimpse of the young felines as they explore their new habitat.

Asha, Bozzie, Chirpa, Milani and Wickett, born May 5, 2025, to first-time parents Cora, 4, and Vader, 8, began accessing the cheetah habitat at River’s Edge on Sept. 17. The cubs will be visible to the public during limited morning hours, typically between 9 and 10 a.m., as they adjust to their environment. The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but viewing times for the cubs are not guaranteed.

The quintuplets, three males and two females, have spent their early months bonding with their mother and each other in a private habitat. The Animal Care Team has been gradually introducing them to new enrichment activities to support their development and prepare them for public appearances.

“Cora’s cubs are lively as ever. They have distinct personalities and interact with each other like any siblings would—running, playing and wrestling under Cora’s close watch,” said Julie Hartell-DeNardo, the Saint Louis Zoo Kevin Beckmann Curator of Carnivores. “The cubs have approached each new enrichment with brave curiosity. We’re excited to see them explore this new habitat and for the public to meet this family for the first time.”

The cubs’ names are inspired by the Ewoks of Endor, continuing the Star Wars theme established by their parents’ names.

