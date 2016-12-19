The champion Edwardsville varsity Tigers cheerleaders in perfect formation. (Photo by Brent Feeney)

Edwardsville cheerleaders sky high in the air during a stunt. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

EDWARDSVILLEEdwardsville’s Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) Regional Cheerleading Competition had 37 teams take part and turned out to be a solid day, said Susan Way, one of the event’s co-chairs.

Way described the competition as “wonderful” as teams from across the region came out to show their best moves.

“We heard a lot of positive feedback from the teams,” she said. “This would be the last qualifying competition for the ICCA State Championship and we were a little on edge with the weather. However, it turned out to be a cold, but good day Sunday.”

Edwardsville had a photo booth for competitors to take Christmas-oriented photos and provided each girl with candy canes. Seniors from each team were acknowledged at the end of the competition.

Edwardsville High School placed first in the varsity and junior varsity portions of the meet for large schools. Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools earned second and third in the large middle school competition.

Liberty Middle School, Lincoln Middle School and Edwardsville High School cheerleaders show their talents in photos below. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

Here are the results from Sunday’s competition:

Small Junior High

  1.  Woodlawn Middle School
  2.  Roxana Junior High

Medium Junior High

  1.  Waterloo Middle School
  2.  Triad Middle School

Large Junior High

  1.  Highland Middle School
  2.  Liberty Middle School
  3.  Edwardsville Lincoln Middle School

Small Junior Varsity

  1.  Triad Junior Varsity
  2.  Mater Dei Junior Varsity

Medium Junior Varsity

  1.  East Alton-Wood River Junior Varsity

Large Junior Varsity

  1.  Edwardsville Junior Varsity 

Small Varsity

  1.  Anna Jonesboro Varsity
  2.  Mater Dei Varsity
  3.  Carterville Varsity
  4.  East Alton-Wood River Varsity
  5.  Roxana Varsity

Medium Varsity

  1.  Triad Varsity
  2.  Civic Memorial Varsity
  3.  Waterloo Varsity

Large Varsity

  1.  Edwardsville Varsity

Coed Varsity

  1.  Triad High School
  2.  Centralia High School

All-Girl Stunt Group

  1.  Civic Memorial High School
  2.  Mater Dei High School
  3.  Columbia High School

Coed Stunt Group

  1.  Triad High School

Triad captures three first places

Triad High School captured first place in four categories on Sunday - Small Varsity, Varsity, Co-Ed Varsity and Co-Ed Stunt Group. Triad was second in Medium Junior High competition.

Triad cheerleaders had a big day on Sunday in the Edwardsville ICCA competition. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

MORE EDWARDSVILLE GIRLS PHOTOS:

Edwardsville cheerleaders clinch their fists during a cheer, followed by Lincoln Middle cheerleaders in action. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

The Edwardsville cheerleaders wave goodbye to the crowd after a stellar performance. (Photo by Brent Feeney)

