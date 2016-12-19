Cheerleaders bring pep to Edwardsville ICCA Regional Competition despite bad weather
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) Regional Cheerleading Competition had 37 teams take part and turned out to be a solid day, said Susan Way, one of the event’s co-chairs.
Way described the competition as “wonderful” as teams from across the region came out to show their best moves.
“We heard a lot of positive feedback from the teams,” she said. “This would be the last qualifying competition for the ICCA State Championship and we were a little on edge with the weather. However, it turned out to be a cold, but good day Sunday.”
Edwardsville had a photo booth for competitors to take Christmas-oriented photos and provided each girl with candy canes. Seniors from each team were acknowledged at the end of the competition.
Edwardsville High School placed first in the varsity and junior varsity portions of the meet for large schools. Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools earned second and third in the large middle school competition.
Here are the results from Sunday’s competition:
Small Junior High
- Woodlawn Middle School
- Roxana Junior High
Medium Junior High
- Waterloo Middle School
- Triad Middle School
Large Junior High
- Highland Middle School
- Liberty Middle School
- Edwardsville Lincoln Middle School
Small Junior Varsity
- Triad Junior Varsity
- Mater Dei Junior Varsity
Medium Junior Varsity
- East Alton-Wood River Junior Varsity
Large Junior Varsity
- Edwardsville Junior Varsity
Small Varsity
- Anna Jonesboro Varsity
- Mater Dei Varsity
- Carterville Varsity
- East Alton-Wood River Varsity
- Roxana Varsity
Medium Varsity
- Triad Varsity
- Civic Memorial Varsity
- Waterloo Varsity
Large Varsity
- Edwardsville Varsity
Coed Varsity
- Triad High School
- Centralia High School
All-Girl Stunt Group
- Civic Memorial High School
- Mater Dei High School
- Columbia High School
Coed Stunt Group
- Triad High School
Triad captures three first places
Triad High School captured first place in four categories on Sunday - Small Varsity, Varsity, Co-Ed Varsity and Co-Ed Stunt Group. Triad was second in Medium Junior High competition.
MORE EDWARDSVILLE GIRLS PHOTOS:
More like this: