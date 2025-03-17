Get The Latest News!

TROY — Triad High School’s boys basketball team made history with its first-ever trip to the Elite Eight, finishing the season with a 29-7 overall record. The Knights advanced to the quarterfinals after a successful run that included a visit to the Sweet Sixteen.

The milestone achievement was celebrated by its cheerleaders and Triad community, almost second to none through the post-season process. A large contingency of fans traveled to Springfield to support the team during the tournament. Triad Head coach Jeff Guidry expressed pride in both his players and the community's unwavering support.

Guidry said: “It’s great for our community, great for our kids. The support here was amazing. There were a lot of people cheering for us at the super-sectional game, so we can’t be disappointed, you really can’t. It was against a great team we were up against (Chatham Glenwood), and we knew it was going to be a battle. That’s what happens.”

Chatham Glenwood won the game 43-41 on a last-second shot.

The Knights' journey through the season culminated in a significant accomplishment for the program, marking a notable chapter in Triad High School's sports history.

