WOOD RIVER - Junior Mia Siebert has been a successful varsity cheerleader for the East Alton-Wood River squad for three years and has been All-Conference each year.

Alison Beachum is the cheerleading coach at EA-WR.

She thanked her mom, her sister, Emma, and Coach Alison Beachum for always pushing me to be the best she can be and always giving her support through the years.

“I started cheering for the Junior Football League in kindergarten and continued each year up to eighth grade as well as cheered at LCHJ,” she said. “While in high school I‘ve been on the varsity football and competition team for three years. My favorite part of cheerleading is the friendships I’ve made and being able to represent our school at sporting events.”

One of Mia’s favorite things is every Sunday she visits her grandparents for lunch and enjoys baking and cooking with my grandma.

She believes cheerleading has taught her hard work and dedication.

“Cheer is an all-year sport,” she said. “For three minutes on the mat, cheering has pushed me out of my comfort zone.

“I’m still undecided on if I am going to cheer in college, as well as what college I want to attend although it will probably be an in-state college. “

“Although I’m still undecided on a career, I have found interest in becoming an athletic trainer or working in criminal justice.”

Mia is involved in Big Sisters and has made high honor roll throughout her career at EA-WR.

