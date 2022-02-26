GLEN CARBON – Most pet owners do everything they can to protect the well-being of their dogs and cats, but one thing they often neglect to check is their teeth. As pets grow older, their bad breath is considered more of an annoyance than a sign their health is at risk. However, the bacteria that lingers in the mouths of our furry friends can circulate through their bloodstream, endangering their heart, kidneys, and liver.

“As veterinarians, we often see cases of heart, liver, or kidney disease that may be exacerbated by a pet’s rotten teeth and inflamed gums,” said Dr. Jennifer Davis of Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon, Ill. “Protecting our pet’s oral health each day takes less than a minute and can possibly help them live a longer life. But according to studies, less than seven percent of owners regularly brush their pet’s teeth.”

Daily Brushing and Yearly Exams – Two Ways to Safeguard Your Pet’s Smile

During National Pet Dental Month this February, the veterinarians at Hawthornerecommend that pet owners make their dog’s or cat’s oral health a priority. As soon as a pet’s adult teeth come in, owners should brush them daily with a pet-specific toothbrush and toothpaste. Never use human toothpaste, as many contain fluoride and/or xylitol, which can be toxic to pets if swallowed. Dental chew toys and treats approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) can help remove tartar and plaque between brushings.

In addition, every pet should receive a dental exam and cleaningat a veterinarian’s office once a year. At Hawthorne, all cleanings are done under anesthesia to provide a stress-free experience for patients, allowing the dental team to remove plaque buildup below the gum line, examine the gums, tongue, and palate to look for signs of tumors or abscesses, extract any infected teeth to eliminate pain, and provide a thorough cleaning and polishing. Digital x-rays of each tooth are also performed so veterinarians can detect any hidden problems, from infected roots to hairline jaw fractures.

Explained Dr. Davis, “Yearly exams are not only essential to maintain your pet’s healthy teeth and gums, but may help prevent more serious dental and medical problems down the road that can be expensive to treat.”

If you have questions about your pet’s oral health or would like to schedule their dental exam and cleaning, contact Hawthorne Animal Hospital at 618-288-3971.

About Hawthorne Animal Hospital – Founded in 1956, Hawthorne has evolved into a 24-hour animal hospital in Glen Carbon serving St. Louis and the entire Metro East region. Today, Hawthorne is staffed by a team of renowned veterinarians with 124 years of combined experience in all areas of medical care and is equipped with cutting-edge technology to improve the health outcomes of the pets it treats. Hawthorne is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAAH), a designation only 12-17% of vet clinics in the U.S. currently hold. For more information, visit www.hawthorneanimals.com.

