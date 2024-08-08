Our Daily Show Interview! Hope Mader: Rock The Hops: THIS SATURDAY

ALTON - Community members are invited to enjoy Alton’s art, music and culinary scene with Rock the Hops.

From 2–8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, 27 local bands will be playing at five different venues in Alton. Attendees can come out and enjoy the music, craft beers and more at Bossanova Martini Lounge, The Old Bakery Beer Co., The Conservatory, Flock Food Truck Park and Bar, and Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar.

“It was the first festival of its kind to combine all those channels of culture,” said Hope Mader, Rock the Hops organizer. “It is a lot of fun. It’s a very positive environment. People are very generous and engaged. A lot of folks don’t normally have experience with local original bands, and this is a day for them to see the artists that live here and the artists that create here. It’s really cool. It’s really important to introduce our town to those creatives.”

Bands begin playing at 2 p.m. on Aug. 10. At Bossanova Martini Lounge, attendees can enjoy music from Those Two, Elliott Pearson, Darian Poe, Doug Raffety, and Catching the Westbound. The Old Bakery Beer Co. will host The Trophy Mules, Autumn Clock, Hope & Therapy, Joel, and Trevor May & the Nomads.

At The Conservatory, you can catch 1781, Chainstay, Roth, They Need Machines to Fly?, Future/Modern and Ring, Cicada. Flock Food Truck Park and Bar will welcome I Like Snaps, Andrew Ryan & the Levee, Lofty’s Comet, Rock Crown, and Olive. Ragin’ Cajun will round out the night with The Down Bads, Deizil, Mobile Alien Research Unit, Oddsoul and the Sound, Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship, and Birds of Squalor.

Musicians from across the Metro East and Greater St. Louis region will travel to play in Alton that day. Genres range from country, rock, jazz and hip-hop to Americana, folk, indie and punk rock.

Each band will play their original music in 30–45 minute sets. Mader noted the value of giving local musicians this platform.

“I think it’s really important that we take time to listen to creatives’ point of view,” she said. “They have a very unique point of view, and we really need to just give them platforms so we can allow them to express themselves. It’s healthy to do so and it makes a world of difference, honestly. ”

There will also be vendors, visual artists and makers at each location. Complimentary shuttles will bus attendees between locations throughout the day.

Mader loves working with the bands and artists to make the event successful. This is the seventh installment of Rock the Hops, and she looks forward to welcoming back loyal attendees as well as meeting new people who come to check out the festival.

“The community aspect of it, everything’s just so positive and carefree that day,” she added. “I’ve gotten to know so many residents that I didn’t know before simply through Rock the Hops. We have met musicians who have moved here because of Rock the Hops. It’s just great.”

For more information about Rock the Hops, including a full schedule, visit their official website at RockTheHopsAlton.com. You can pick up tickets at Bossanova, The Old Bakery Beer Co., The Conservatory, Flock and Ragin’ Cajun. Tickets cost $35 and include a commemorative glass. Beer sampling ends at 7 p.m. and the event will continue rain or shine.