GRANITE CITY - Chatham Glenwood had three of the top five runners in the field in the girls race of the 52md annual Pete Robinson/Harry Lang Granite City cross country Invitational meet on Saturday morning at Wilson Park in Granite City. It was Edwardsville who came away with the team championship.

Edwardsville won the meet with 63 points, with Glenwood coming in second at 73 points, O'Fallon was third with 112 points, Rockton Hononegah was fourth at 170 points, and Belleville Althoff Catholic rounded out the top five with 187 points. Highland came in sixth with 247 points, Waterloo was seventh at 249 points, Triad came in eighth at 257 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was ninth at 279 points, Mascoutah came in 11th with 305 points, Roxana came in 14th with 425 points, Freeburg was right behind in 15th place at 431 points, Alton was 17th at 434 points, Father McGivney Catholic finished 18th at 480 points,, Columbia was 9th with 527 points, in 20th place was Belleville West at 551 points, Civic Memorial came in 21st place with 554 points, East St. Louis was 22nd at 585 points, Jersey finished in 23rd with 606 points, Belleville East was 25th at 616 [points, Marissa-Coulterville was 26th at 666 points, in 27th place was Staunton at 677 points, and Collinsville was 29th with 713 points, Cahokia, Dupo, Breese Central, and the host Warriors also had runners who entered the race, but not enough to record a team score.

Ali Londrogam of the Titans was the winner of the race with a time of 17:18.30, while Kylie Simpson of Hononegah was second at 17:53.83, Ashlyn Chopro of Glenwood came in third at 17:56.52, teammate Sophie Rentmeister was fourth at 17:57.56, and Ellie Bush of O'Fallon rounded out the top five at 18:09.27.

The top three runners for Edwardsville were Madison Popelar, who finished 10th at 18:39.57, with Morgan Popelar came in at 18:49.55, and Reagan Jumper was in at 18:58.88. In addition to Bush, O'Fallon saw Lily McCollum was in at 19:09.07, and Mae Naviera was home at 19:34.67. Claudia Skaff led the Crusaders leading runner with a time of 19:28.75, while Faith Jansen had a time of 19:55.62, and Grace Jansen came in at 19:57.34.

Katie Fenton of Highland was home at 19:59.67, with Brooklyn Giffhorn came in at 20:28.28, and Josie Kricher's time was 20:43.07. Lydia Huffman led Waterloo with a time of 18:13.05, with Emily Vogt coming in at 19:57.48, and Callie Espenschied having a time of 20:05.38. Triad was led by Emberlie Goins, who came in at 19:15.70, while Morgan Mason was home at 20:18.18, and Abigail James had a time of 20:34.38.

Camryn Wheeler led Mater Dei with a time of 20:28.35, with Finley Haag in at 20:33.08, and Reagan Naprvanice coming in at 21:02.38. Mascoutah saw Ryleight Piller lead the way with a time of 20:46.75, with Milla Cryder in at 21:03.75, and Abcde Climaco having a time of 21:16.48. Gianna Stassi led the way for Roxana with a time of 19:35.56, while Nova Shaw was in at 20:33.82, and Bailey Schallenberg=Decker had a time of 22:17.29.

Freeburg top runners were Avery Lay at 20:45.84, Emma Savage at 21:28.86, and Madison Marshall at 21:29.65. Sophia Helfrich led Alton with a time of 20:40.20, while Monica Klockemper was home at 20:41.81, and Allison Pruitt came in at 21:59.10. McKenzie Jones led McGivney with a time of 20:44.26, while Bella Redenius came in at 21:16.08, and Ainsley Turkington had a time of 21:51.51.

Columbia's top runner was Kaylee Grandt, who was in at 21:04.54, with Carly Chambers came in at 21:33.38, and Cecelia Muehl had a time of 22:35.92. Belleville West saw Tilly Seagraves come in at 19:33.58, with Alyssa Sternau was home at 22:11.7 and Kylie Sanchez came in at 22:23.47. CM's top three runners were Olivia Wiley at 21:28.90, Lillie Wood at 22:12.50, and Mya Walker at 22:33.75.

Daniya Hill led East Side with a time of 20:04.16, while Shirloris Stewart came in at 22:13.31, and Branae Brown was clocked in 23:51.45. Amelia Jumper led Jersey with a time of 21:31.58, while Taylor Woodring came in at 22:14.27, and Courtney Breden had a time of 22.38.02. Paulette Millender led East with a time of 21:03.77, with Aziza Walker was home at 22:28.29, and Meagan Prott was in at 22:30.19.

Marissa-Coulterville was led by Lillyonna Davis, who was in at 21:23.41, while Ruby Leeman had a time of 23:05.16, and Allie Sieber's time was 24:13.38. Carly Kolesa led Staunton with a time of 22:02,38, with Mallory Lucykow having a time of 23:22.30, and Lydia LaRosa came in at 23:57.36. Collinsville saw Ryelan Judiscak lead the way with a time of 21:30.48, while Claire Garkie was home at 23:44.34, and Jaylah Harris was in at 25:32.22.

Cahokia had Jazmine Morcelli home at 27:40.52, while Angelle Rogers came in at 33:56.74. Dupo had Tania Rivas come in at 22:10.15, with McCulloch Miller in at 26:49.61, and Brooke Diveley was in at 29:07.93. Alexia Morris led Central with a time of 21:50.54, with Grace Henrichs having a time of 23:15.21, and Lilly Lappe was home at 24:38.09. Charlee Schwaller led Granite with a time of 22:18.39, while Elizabeth Genis was at 24:27.39, and Isleny Galeana came in at 26:58.97.

