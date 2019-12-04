COFFEEN — An event officially announcing Chase Wilhelm’s candidacy for State Representative 95th District is planned later this week.

“Taking the first step, among many, in filing petitions is not just an exciting one, but a humbling endeavor in our democracy that could not have happened without the support of the people I hope to serve. Every step forward in this campaign is done by, with, and in the shared commitment to better the future of the 95th,” Wilhelm said.

An announcement rally will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Labor Local 1084 in Hillsboro, followed by a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Forsee Vineyards and Winery, 18165 N. 4th Ave., Coffeen.

“Looking ahead at the upcoming year, it’s the opportunity we have to work together as a community, placing the concerns of everyone on the table, that continues to excite me,” Wilhelm said.